Madhya Pradesh By Election Winners List Live: Full List of Winners in MP Bypolls

November 10, 2020 8:59 AM

Full List of Winners in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2020 Live: The BJP has 107 MLAs in 230-member House. The results will decide the fate of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who returned to power this year in March.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

 

Madhya Pradesh Election 2020 Winners List, Full List of Winning Candidates: The counting of votes for 28 assembly constituency that went to polls last week will begin shortly. The election necessitated after a bunch of Congress leaders close to Jyotiraditya Scindia left the grand old party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Currently, the BJP has 107 MLAs in 230-member House. The results will decide the fate of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who returned to power this year in March. Exit polls predict 16-18 seats for the BJP and 10-12 seats for the Congress. If the prediction holds true, the BJP government will survive in Madhya Pradesh.

Among the candidates that were up for grab are Morena, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Sanchi, Mandhata, Dimani, Bamori, Surkhi, Sumawali, Mungaoli, Pohari, Malhara and Anuppur.

