Madhya Pradesh by election result 2020 Live: In MP Bypoll, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath prestige at stake

November 10, 2020 5:25 AM

Madhya Pradesh assembly by election result 2020, MP bypolls result live updates: The counting of votes for MP byelections will be done today. The outcome of counting today will highlight the effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly By Election Result 2020 Live, MP Bypolls Result Updates: The counting of votes for MP byelections will be done today. The outcome of counting today will highlight the effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in Madhya Pradesh. Today, votes polled for by-elections to 28 Assembly seats in the state will be counted. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to retain power and attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229.

The bypoll result is aslo seen as crucial for former chief minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state seven months ago when a section of Congress MLAs revolted against him after Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP. The counting for MP bypolls will be held from 8 am on Tuesday in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3, PTI quoted as election official as saying on Monday.

The Election Commission’s guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be in place so that counting agents do not assemble in large numbers at the counting centres, the official further said. As per EC guidelines, A candidate, his poll agent and counting agent can remain present in the counting hall. “Results can be displayed from the control unit on a big screen as per the EC’s directives,” the official was quoted as saying.

