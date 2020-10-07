Madhya Pradesh by election 2020: Full list of BJP candidates

MP seats fell vacant after Congress MLAs close to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party and joined the BJP. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the names of 28 candidates for assembly byelection in Madhya Pradesh. The election to these constituencies will happen on November 3 and results will be declared on November 10. The BJP is in direct fight with the Congress, which lost power in the state after after over 20 of its legislators switched over to BJP, pulling down year-old government of chief minister Kamal Nath.

Last month, the Election Commission released the schedule of the byelections to be held across the 11 states — Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. The highest number of assembly seats are vacant in Madhya Pradesh. These seats fell vacant after Congress MLAs close to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh By election 2020 Candidate List

Joura: Subedar Singh Rajoudha

Sumawali: Aidal Singh Kansana

Morena: Raghuraj Singh Kansana

Dimani: Giriraj Dandotia

Ambah: Kamlesh Jatav

Mehgaon: OPS Bhadoria

Gohad: Ranbir Singh Jatav

Gwalior: Prduman Singh Tomar

Gwalior East: Munna Lal Goyal

Dabra: Imarti Devi Suman

Bhander: Raksha Santram Saronia

Karera: Jasmant Jatav Chhitri

Pohari: Suresh Dhakad

Bamori: Mahednra Singh Sisodia

Ashok Nagar: Jajpal Singh Jajji

Mungaoli: Brijendra Singh Yadav

Surkhi: Govid Singh Rajput

Malhara: Praduman Singh Lodhi

Anuppur: Bisahulal Singh

Sanchi: Prabhuram Chaudhary

Biaora: Narayan Singh Pawar

Agar: Manoj Utwal

Hatpipliya: Manoj Chaudhary

Mandhata: Narayan Patel

Nepanagar: Sumitra Devi Kasdekar

Badnawar: Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon

Sanwer: Tulsiram Silawat

Suwasra: Hardeep Singh Dang

In 2018 election, the BJP got 109 seats while the Congress bagged 114 – just two seats less than what is required to get majority to form the government in 230-seat House. The Congress formed the government but lost power 1.5 year later as its MLAs resigned from the party and joined the BJP, facilitating return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.