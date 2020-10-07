  • MORE MARKET STATS

Madhya Pradesh by election 2020: Full list of BJP candidates

October 7, 2020 6:44 PM

Last month, the Election Commission released the schedule of the byelections to be held across the 11 states — Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

MP seats fell vacant after Congress MLAs close to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party and joined the BJP. (PTI)

 

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the names of 28 candidates for assembly byelection in Madhya Pradesh. The election to these constituencies will happen on November 3 and results will be declared on November 10. The BJP is in direct fight with the Congress, which lost power in the state after after over 20 of its legislators switched over to BJP, pulling down year-old government of chief minister Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh By election 2020 Candidate List

Joura: Subedar Singh Rajoudha
Sumawali: Aidal Singh Kansana
Morena: Raghuraj Singh Kansana
Dimani: Giriraj Dandotia
Ambah: Kamlesh Jatav
Mehgaon: OPS Bhadoria
Gohad: Ranbir Singh Jatav
Gwalior: Prduman Singh Tomar
Gwalior East: Munna Lal Goyal
Dabra: Imarti Devi Suman
Bhander: Raksha Santram Saronia
Karera: Jasmant Jatav Chhitri
Pohari: Suresh Dhakad
Bamori: Mahednra Singh Sisodia
Ashok Nagar: Jajpal Singh Jajji
Mungaoli: Brijendra Singh Yadav
Surkhi: Govid Singh Rajput
Malhara: Praduman Singh Lodhi
Anuppur: Bisahulal Singh
Sanchi: Prabhuram Chaudhary
Biaora: Narayan Singh Pawar
Agar: Manoj Utwal
Hatpipliya: Manoj Chaudhary
Mandhata: Narayan Patel
Nepanagar: Sumitra Devi Kasdekar
Badnawar: Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon
Sanwer: Tulsiram Silawat
Suwasra: Hardeep Singh Dang

In 2018 election, the BJP got 109 seats while the Congress bagged 114 – just two seats less than what is required to get majority to form the government in 230-seat House. The Congress formed the government but lost power 1.5 year later as its MLAs resigned from the party and joined the BJP, facilitating return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.

