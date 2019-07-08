Madhya Pradesh bureaucrat says looking for new name to hide Muslim identity

Niyaz Khan serves as deputy secretary in the Transport and PWD in Madhya Pradesh. In January this year, Khan had said that he faces discrimination in the service just because of his name.

A bureaucrat in Madhya Pradesh has said he fears for the lives and livelihoods of Muslims in the country in wake of rising incidents of mob lynching and said he wishes to change his name to hide his Muslim identity. In a series of tweets, Niyaz Khan suggested that Muslims should start resorting to changing their name if they want to survive. Khan said that he also wants to hide his Muslim identify to save his life and was looking for a new name.

Khan, who serves as deputy secretary in the Transport and Public Works Department, hoped that the new name will save him from the violent crowds. He said that if he does not wear a skull cap and kurta and keeps no beard, he can easily get away from any situation by just saying his fake name. “For the last six months, I am looking for a new name for this book and for myself so that I could hide my Muslim identity. To save myself from the sword of hate it is must,” his tweet tagging what appears to be an unpublished book reads.

“If I have no topi, no kurta and no beard I can get away easily by telling my fake name to the crowd. However, if my brother is wearing traditional clothes and has a beard he is in most dangerous situation,” the officer added.

Expressing anguish at the system where justice is delayed to the victims of the mob lynching, he said, “Since no institution is capable to save us, it is better to switch the name.”

Khan even had a word of advice to Mulslim Bollywood stars and suggested that they too should change their names to avoid the poor business of their films. Khan said he has given a place to ‘his people’ in an upcoming novel. According to Khan’s Twitter bio, he is the author of at least five novels — Destiny in Drugs; Confessions at Black Grave; Untold Secrets of My Ashram; TALAQ and Love Demands Blood.

“Bollywood actors of my community should also start finding a new name to protect their movies. Now even the top stars movies have started to flop. They should understand the meaning. Fear of my people has also got place in this awaiting novel,” he said.

Khan had last grabbed media attention in January when he took to social media to say he has always felt like an untouchable in his service due to the discriminatory behaviour meted out to him just because of his name.