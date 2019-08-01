Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi claims he was offered money by Congress for cross-voting

BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi has claimed that the Congress leaders were offering money to switch his loyalty.

Days after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava engaged in a bitter war of words over the longevity of the Congress government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sitaram Adivasi has claimed that the grand old party leaders were behind him, offering money to switch his loyalty. Sitaram, a first-time MLA, represents Vijaypur from Sheopur district in the Legislative Assembly. He had defeated Congress heavyweight and five-time winner Ramnivas Rawas in the last year’s Assembly elections.

He said that Congress leaders were offering him huge money and posts to persuade him for cross-voting in the Legislative Assembly last week. Sitaram said that he refused their offer, adding that Congress leaders are still offering him huge money to quit the BJP.

“They (Congress) said they would give me whatever I want. I told them I am a tribal and poor but I won’t be sold. I will stay with BJP only,” he told ANI amidst speculations that he could be the third BJP lawmaker in the state to quit the party.

Last week, two BJP MLAs cross-voted in favour of the ruling Congress to help pass a bill in the state. The development was seen as a huge embarrassment for the opposition BJP, especially in the wake of developments in Karnataka where ruling Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned from the House to help the BJP gain majority.

The two BJP MLAs who voted in favor of the Kamal Nath government’s bill were — Sharad Kol of Beohari and Narayan Tripathi of Maihar. They joined the Congress later. Both were in the Congress party before they joined the BJP.

A triumphant Kamal Nath later claimed that his government will complete five years and expressed hope there will more arrivals from the BJP. He even challenged the saffron party to try and buy out the ruling party MLAs. Earlier, Bhargava had alleged that the BJP can “bring down the government the moment the No 1 and 2 leaders give a go ahead”.