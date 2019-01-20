Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Manoj Thackeray found dead, second murder in a week

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh was found dead in a field in Barwani on Sunday morning under mysterious circumstances. According to news agency ANI, the deceased leader has been identified as Manoj Thackeray.

It is believed that Manoj was killed when he had gone for a walk at 5 am. His body was later found in a field in Warla police station limits. He was Balewadi mandal president and known to be close to former Barwani MLA Antar Singh Arya.

The incident took place days after BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar, who was Mandsaur Municipal Corporation president, was killed. Prahlad was shot dead on Thursday in Mandsaur.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to pay condolences to Manoj’s family.

“Humble tributes to BJP leader Manoj Thackeray! Today Balwadi has lost a young leader. I pray to God to give his family strength and peace to bear the sad occasion,” he tweeted.

Police said that they have found a blood-stained rock from the site and it is believed that he was killed with that rock. Police, however, said that it is probing the matter.

Chouhan alleged a conspiracy behind the murder of BJP leaders in the state. Speaking to ANI, he demanded from the Kamal Nath government to bring the perpetrators to book otherwise BJP will take it to the streets.

“BJP leader was killed in Barwani, I warn the govt that they stop such incidents otherwise BJP will come out on streets,” he said.

“Criminals are roaming free and innocent people are being killed. Is this the change the Congress promised during the election campaign?” Chouhan asked.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has come under attack from the BJP over alleged deterioration of law and order situation in the state.