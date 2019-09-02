Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader booked for ‘immersion’ tweet on CM Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia

State Congress secretary Rakesh Singh Yadav filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar police station

A BJP leader was booked on Monday after a Congressman approached police claiming the former had defamed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia by uploading a mocking picture on Twitter. State Congress secretary Rakesh Singh Yadav filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar police station stating that MP BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari’s tweet and accompanying picture showed Nath and Scindia in a bad light. In the picture, Scindia can be seen helping Nath in a crowded place, but the caption, with several smileys, provided by Kothari below informs that the former Guna MP is about to “immerse” the MP CM.

The tweet came a day before Ganesh Chaturthi which was observed across the country on Monday, festivities of which end with the immersion of the idol on Anant Chaturdashi. The MP Congress is currently faced with factional feuds with some leaders openly backing Scindia to replace Nath as chief of the state unit. “Rahul Kothari has been booked under section 499 (defamation) for his tweet against Nath and Scindia,” a Vijay Nagar police official said.

Kothari, meanwhile, tweeted on Monday that the case filed against him was “proof” of the “undeclared Emergency” by the Congress government in the state. He said the aggressive posture of the BJP against the Kamal Nath government would continue despite the threat of cases and FIRs. “The chief minister does not command respect. He is not worthy of defamation. We won’t bend before the police which is acting like a puppet,” Kothari claimed.