Madhya Pradesh: BJP flags sale of chicken and milk at same outlet

A project has been launched to sell Kadaknath chicken at milk parlour run by the MPSLPDC in Vaishali Nagar area of Bhopal (ANI)

The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government’s move to sell Kadaknath chicken and milk under one roof has frowned the opposition BJP. The saffron party argued that the move would hurt the religious sentiments as cow milk is considered pious.

The MP government has launched the project to sell Kadaknath chicken at milk parlour run by the Madhya Pradesh State Livestock and Poultry Development Cooperation (MPSLPDC) in Vaishali Nagar area of Bhopal to cater to the growing demand of the meat of this chicken’s breed.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has written a letter to MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, asking him to set up separate parlours for selling milk and the chicken. “Cow milk and Kadaknath chicken should not be sold together in one booth. This will hurt religious sentiments. Cow milk is considered pious and is used for the religious purpose. It is also used during fasting. I will urge the government to set up separate parlours for selling milk and the Kadaknath chicken,” Sharma said in a letter.

Terming the allegations by the BJP as baseless, Animal Husbandry Lakhan Singh Yadav said separate iron partitions have been set up between the two products inside the parlour.

MPLPDC Managing Director Dr HMS Bhadoria told The Indian Express that chicken and cow milk are stored in separate deep freezers in adjacent parlours, and even the vendors are different.

Kadaknath chicken, which is currently sold at around Rs 900 a kg, is a protein-rich chicken breed reared by cooperatives of tribal women in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts. The black meat obtained from Kadaknath bird is in high demand for its nutritious content and purported medicinal properties.

In August 2018, the chicken breed indigenous to Jhabua district had secured a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The GI tag denoted that the product comes from a particular geographical area. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were at loggerheads over the origin of Kadaknath before the former secured the GI tag.