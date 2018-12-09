Madhya Pradesh: BJP confident of party’s fourth term in power

BJP confident of party’s fourth term in power

Madhya Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday held a meeting at the party headquarter in Bhopal, which saw incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state President Rakesh Singh, state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh and BJP MP Manohar Untwal in attendance. Speaking to the media after the meeting, a leader of the party claimed that they were confident of winning the elections and forming the government in the state for the fourth consecutive time.

“We reviewed the situation in the state and discussed the future course of events. We are going to form the government on December 11, so we discussed how the event of oath taking ceremony is going to be like. The finalisation of the date has not been done as yet, we have left that decision on the chief minister so that he finds a suitable auspicious time for the same. But I am certain that we are forming the government,” he told media here.

Echoing a similar stance, Rakesh Singh added: “It is sure that we are making the government under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the fourth time.”

Chouhan, too, on Saturday said that he is confident of his party’s win in the recently-held Assembly elections. “There cannot be a surveyor bigger than me, someone who is among the people day in and day out. Therefore, I am saying this confidently that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government. This is important for everyone – poor, farmers, children and women,” Chouhan told media here.

The state went for voting on November 28, and the results will be announced on December 11. As many as 2,899 candidates were in the fray including 250 women and five third gender candidates. (ANI)