Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain to be sealed, ESMA invoked to ensure supply of essential items

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to completely seal Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the three cities. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it was essential to seal these cities to prevent the situation from worsening further. The state government has also invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) with immediate effect to ensure smooth supply of essential items.

“Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain to be completely sealed as there are more coronavirus cases in these cities. District admin to ensure the supply of essential commodities in these areas,” Chouhan said on Thursday while announcing the decision. “Nobody will be allowed to go in and out of these areas,” the Chief Minister ordered.

He also said that services of all government departments and their resources should be utilised in coronavirus-related work. In other districts too, the affected areas will be completely sealed, he said. The Chief Minister’s decision came after reviewing the situation with senior state officials.

According to the state health department, Indore has reported 173 positive cases of coronavirus, the maximum in the state. Bhopal has 96 active COVID-19 cases while 13 patients are undergoing treatment in Ujjain. Khargone and Morena have also reported 12 cases each. The state has reported over 10 COVID-19 related deaths so far.

The decision in Madhya Pradesh follows similar directives issued by the governments in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. While hotspots in 15 districts were sealed by the Yogi Adityanath government, Delhi also identified the worst-affected areas and ordered a complete lockdown, barring movement for all except health and sanitation workers.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister said that the country has reported 540 new coronavirus positive cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours. It said that there are 5,734 Covid19 cases in the country. While there are 5,095 active cases, 473 have been cured/discharged. A total if 166 people have lost their lives.