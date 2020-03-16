  1. Home
  3. Madhya Pradesh Floor Test Live Updates Reprieve for Kamal Nath Speaker adjourns Assembly till March 26 after Governor’s address

Updated:Mar 16, 2020 11:53:27 am

MP Political Crisis, MP Trust Vote: The Speaker has adjourned the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly till March 26.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. The Legislative Assembly has been adjourned till March 26. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been adjourned till March 26, news agency ANI reported. The House was adjourned shortly after Governor Lalji Tandon addressed the House on the first day of the Budget session. The Governor left the House immediately after completing his address in one minute. Before leaving the House, the Governor urged the legislators to follow the Constitutional traditions, maintain dignity of democracy and act peacefully in the current situation prevailing in the state. The Kamal Nath government is on the brink of collapse following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. The Governor had on Saturday asked Nath to seek a trust vote on the floor of the Legislative Assembly immediately after his address. But Nath on Sunday late night told the Governor that a decision on the trust vote will be taken by the Speaker.

Live Blog

Highlights

    11:41 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    MP Assembly adjourned till March 26

    Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been adjourned till March 26.

    11:40 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    Governor Lalji Randon addresses MP Assembly

    Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."

    11:37 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    MP minister blames BJP for political drama

    Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari said Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that some of our MLAs have been kidnapped. "PM Narendra Modi has discovered a model to kill the democracy - abduct, lure, manage MLAs and keep them in police custody,record and make their videos viral and then demand for floor test," he said.

    11:23 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP MLAs flash victory sign

    Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MLAs at the state Assembly in Bhopal.

    11:21 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    MP floor test: Speaker to take decision, says CM

    Kamal Nath, who met the Governor on Sunday late night, said that the decision on a floor test will be taken by the Speaker. The 22 MLAs of the Congress who had resigned might not return to Bhopal on Monday from Bengaluru where they are camping.

    11:19 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    MP floor test: BJP seeks voting by raising of hands in floor test

    Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava demanded division of votes by raising hands since the electronic voting system in the Legislative Assembly was not operational. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

    11:17 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs return to Bhopal

    BJP MLAs returned to Bhopal in the early hours of Monday in a chartered plane after spending five days at a resort in Haryana. The party had taken its MLAs to the Manesar resort on March 10 in a bid to keep it's flock together amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. The MLAs landed at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj airport around 2 am.

    11:16 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    Governor directs CM Nath to seek trust vote today

    Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had on Saturday night directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote in the House immediately after he delivers his customary address on the first day of the Budget session beginning Monday.

    11:13 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    Kamal Nath writes to Governor

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written to Governor Lalji Tandon today stating, "Hope due procedure and Constitution will be followed", as suspense over floor test continues.

    11:13 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    CM Kamal Nath reaches Legislative Assembly

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other MLAs assemble at the State Assembly in Bhopal.

    11:11 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    Uncertainty looms over MP trust vote on Monday

    Uncertainty looms over holding of a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday, a PTI report said. It added that 22 MLAs of the Congress who had resigned last week might not be coming to Bhopal.

    The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is on the brink of collapse following resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. The resignation of these MLAs came after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the opposition BJP. Resignations of six of the 22 MLAs have been accepted by the Speaker so far. The effective strength of the House now stands at 222 and the majority mark is 112. The opposition BJP has 107 MLAs, while Congress has 108.
