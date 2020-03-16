Madhya Pradesh Floor Test Live Updates: Reprieve for Kamal Nath, Speaker adjourns Assembly till March 26 after Governor’s address

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. The Legislative Assembly has been adjourned till March 26. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been adjourned till March 26, news agency ANI reported. The House was adjourned shortly after Governor Lalji Tandon addressed the House on the first day of the Budget session. The Governor left the House immediately after completing his address in one minute. Before leaving the House, the Governor urged the legislators to follow the Constitutional traditions, maintain dignity of democracy and act peacefully in the current situation prevailing in the state. The Kamal Nath government is on the brink of collapse following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. The Governor had on Saturday asked Nath to seek a trust vote on the floor of the Legislative Assembly immediately after his address. But Nath on Sunday late night told the Governor that a decision on the trust vote will be taken by the Speaker.

