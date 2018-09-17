Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Kamal Nath does a U-turn amid row over statement ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to state

Days after triggering a storm in election-bound Madhya Pradesh with his remark that at least 30 ruling BJP MLAs want to contest the upcoming polls on Congress tickets, senior party leader and Congress’ state unit president Kamal Nath has taken a U-turn on his remark. Nath clarified that he only said that BJP legislators are in touch with him. When asked why the BJP MLAs are in contact with him, he refused to divulge the details.

“I didn’t say this. I only said that 30 MLAs (BJP) are in contact with me. I can’t talk about why they are in contact with me,” he told news agency ANI. Nath’s clarification comes just ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state to kick off the party’s poll campaign in the state from Bhopal.

During his Indore visit a few days ago, Nath had said that 30 BJP MLAs have applied for Congress tickets. “Of around 2,000 people who have applied for tickets from Congress for the forthcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, 30 are sitting BJP MLAs.”

Earlier this month, Nath had extended an invite to three-time incumbent BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to join the Congress. Nath had extended an invitation when he was asked to comment on BJP leader Babulal Gaur’s remarks praising the former for development works in Chhindwara, Nath’s parliamentary constituency.

“Gaurji is a genuine person and a very senior BJP leader. He knows the truth as he was Urban Development Minister too.” “Main to Shivraj Singh ko bhi nimantran deta hoon, Babulal Gaur to door hain (Why Babulal Gaur, I invite Shivraj Singh also),” he had said when he was asked whether he would invite Babulal to join Congress.

The BJP and Congress are on a warpath in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections that will be held later this year. Leaders of both the parties are campaigning to garner the support of the public. While Shivraj is seeking a fourth consecutive term as the CM of the central state, the Congress has fielded its bigwigs to counter the BJP’s strategy to regain the power.