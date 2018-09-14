Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Congress-BSP deal will be final in next 10 days, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath today said that a deal between his party and Mayawati’s BSP will be finalised very soon for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Nath who is leading the Congress’ campaign in the state where elections will be held later this year, said that the Congress and BSP share a common objective of defeating the BJP and therefore the two parties need the support of each other.

“They wanted 50 seats when we started talking, but are being more reasonable now, seeing what’s at stake and that we share a common goal of defeating the BJP. We should have a deal in the next ten days,” Nath told NDTV.

The reaction comes just a few days after Mayawati launched a scathing attack on both national parties Congress and BJP for skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices. She had said that the BJP government has failed to contain the rising fuel prices and accused it of being on the same page as the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government.

Sanjiv Singh Kushwaha, a BSP leader from Bhind, said that Dalits will vote in favour the Congress candidates if the party forges an alliance with the BSP. He said that “it is the only way the Congress can come back to power in Madhya Pradesh”.

When Nath was asked about Kushwaha’s remark, he said that the BSP needs Congress’ support to make its presence felt in the polls in the state and later in the general elections as well.

“If the BSP is saying this, it means they also need the Congress to stay relevant in Madhya Pradesh,” the Congress leader said.

Dalits constitute 15.2% of Madhya Pradesh’s total population. In 2014, Mayawati’s BSP had got 4.2% of the vote share, thus the party is optimistic about a good show this time in the state. In 2013 Assembly polls, BSP had won 4 seats. Of the 230 Assembly seats, 35 are reserved for Scheduled Castes. In the previous polls, the BJP had won all but seven of those. The BJP had bagged a total number 165 seats with Congress being the runner-up with just 58 seats.

In the four by-elections held in the state since last year, the BSP did not contest, thus giving an incentive to the Congress. The party won three out of four by-elections, indicating that if the BSP and Congress decide to enter the fray together, it would help the Congress to take back Madhya Pradesh from the BJP in the assembly polls that will be held six months before the general elections.