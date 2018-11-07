Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Congress announces fourth list

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 9:40 PM

The Congress Wednesday released its fourth list of 29 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, taking the total number of declared candidatures to 213.

Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Congress, Surjeet Singh Chadda, Preeti Agnihotri, Ramesh Dubey, bjpThe Congress announced its first list of 155 candidates on November 3 in which it renominated 46 MLAs. (PTI)

The Congress Wednesday released its fourth list of 29 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, taking the total number of declared candidatures to 213. Among the 29 candidates declared Wednesday for the November 28 polls, the Congress has fielded Ramesh Dubey from Bhind, Pravin Pathak from Gwalior South, Preeti Agnihotri from Indore-1, and Surjeet Singh Chadda from Indore-4, according to a party statement. The Congress announced its first list of 155 candidates on November 3 in which it renominated 46 MLAs. A day after, it announced the second list of 16 candidates.

On Monday night, the Congress announced a third list of 13 candidates. The announcement for the remaining 17 candidates is awaited. In the current assembly, the Congress has 57 MLAs. The Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003. The incumbent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government is seeking a fourth straight term.

Assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Elections
