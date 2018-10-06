Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Amit Shah to launch ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’ today, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Jabalpur

With Assembly elections round the corner in Madhya Pradesh, both the ruling BJP and Congress have started flexing their muscles hard to chalk out strategies to reach out to the masses. Today, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are visiting Madhya Pradesh where they will participate in various election-related programmers.

According to a tweet by the Congress, Rahul will visit Morena where he will take part in Ekta Parishad conclave. From here, the Congress president will head to Jabalpur where he will address a rally.

The Congress president will also perform’ Narmada Puja’ at Gwari Ghat and hold a roadshow. The rally will be organised at Raddi Chowk in the city.

Congress President @RahulGandhi will be in Madhya Pradesh today, where he will perform the Narmada Puja and address public gatherings at Morena and Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/RZjPdkLb6s — Congress (@INCIndia) October 6, 2018



Meanwhile, Shah is slated to make multiple visits to the state in the next few days. Today, he will visit Indore where he will meet party workers. A local BJP leader said that party workers from Indore and Ujjain regions have arrived here for the meeting. Shah will also formally launch the BJP’s mass contact campaign – ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’, in the crucial Malwa-Nimad region.

From Indore, the BJP chief will go to tribal Jhabua district where he will address ‘Adivasi Sammelan’. He will later visit Jaora in Ratlam district to interact with farmers.



On Tuesday, Shah will visit Gwalior where he will hold talks with ground zero workers. Next Sunday, Shah will interact with workers from Sagar, Bhopal and Hoshangabad regions. He will also meet the party cadres of Rewa, Shahdol and Jabalpur.

The BJP president’s visit to the state comes just a few days after he along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ rally in Bhopal that saw the participation of workers from all 230 assembly seats in the state. The main contest is between the BJP and Congress. While the BJP is ruling the state since 2003 and its Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seeking the fourth consecutive term in the office, the Congress is working hard to cash-in on anti-incumbency factor and upset the saffron party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is set to announce the poll dates for Madhya Pradesh and three other states. The three states that will go to polls concurrently are Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.