Madhya Pradesh Floor Test Live Updates: Rebel Congress MLAs reject Kamal Nath’s captive charge, says ‘Scindia our leader’

Updated:Mar 17, 2020 10:16:30 am

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday moved Supreme Court after Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned till March 26 without floor test.

Rebel Congress MLAs reject Kamal Nath’s captive charge. (Photo ANI)

The Supreme Court will hear a plea by senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a direction to the Kamal Nath-led Congress government to undertake the floor test to prove its majority. Chouhan in his plea said that the government has ‘no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right’ to remain in power. The plea will be taken up for hearing by the bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta. Chouhan on Monday moved the top court after Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned till March 26 soon after Governor Lalji Tandon’s address on the first day of the Budget session. Later in the evening, the Governor issued a fresh directive to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to hold a floor test in the assembly on Tuesday as a ‘letter war’ raged between the two constitutional functionaries amid political turmoil in the state. The governor said failure to hold a floor test will mean the chief minister does not enjoy majority in the house.

    10:13 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Jyotiraditya Scindia our leader: Rebel Congress MLA Imarti Devi

    Rebel Congress MLA Imarti Devi said that "Jyotiraditya Scindia is our leader. He taught us a lot. I will always stay with him even if I had to jump in a well."

    10:12 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Madhya Pradesh political crisis Live Updates

    The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government's stability has come under doubt due to resignation by 22 rebel Congress MLAs. The MLAs resigned last week after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    10:11 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Rebel Congress MLAs reject Kamal Nath's captive charge

    Rebel Congress MLAs have rejected Congress' captive charge and alleged that they unhappy with the functioning of the Kamal Nath government. Madhya Pradesh MLA Govind Singh Rajput said, "Kamal Nath Ji never heard us even for 15 minutes. Then whom should we talk to for development work in our constituency?"

    10:08 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Kamal Nath dares BJP to table no-confidence motion

    Kamal Nath has dared the opposition BJP to table a no-confidence motion against his 15-month-old Congress government if they wanted to test its strength in the house. "Those who claim that we don't have a majority should move a no-confidence motion against my government to get the floor test done," Nath said in Monday.

    10:04 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Kamal Nath meets Governor, rules out floor test

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday night and later claimed his government enjoys majority, ruling out holding a floor test in the assembly as demanded by the BJP.

    10:00 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Madhya Pradesh floor test: SC to hear Shivraj Singh Chouhan's plea today

    The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a direction to the Kamal Nath-led Congress government to undertake the floor test to prove its majority, saying it has "no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right" to remain in power.

    Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath. Express photo by Renuka PuriMadhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis last week after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP. As many as 22 MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned from the Legislative Assembly, pushing the 15-month-old Congress government led by Kamal Nath to the brink of collapse. The effective strength of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly stands at 222 and a political party or an alliance needs the support of at least 112 MLAs to form the government. The number of Congress has reduced to 92 after the resignation of 22 MLAs while the BJP has 107 MLAs.
