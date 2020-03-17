Madhya Pradesh Floor Test Live Updates: Rebel Congress MLAs reject Kamal Nath’s captive charge, says ‘Scindia our leader’

Rebel Congress MLAs reject Kamal Nath’s captive charge. (Photo ANI)

The Supreme Court will hear a plea by senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a direction to the Kamal Nath-led Congress government to undertake the floor test to prove its majority. Chouhan in his plea said that the government has ‘no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right’ to remain in power. The plea will be taken up for hearing by the bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta. Chouhan on Monday moved the top court after Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned till March 26 soon after Governor Lalji Tandon’s address on the first day of the Budget session. Later in the evening, the Governor issued a fresh directive to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to hold a floor test in the assembly on Tuesday as a ‘letter war’ raged between the two constitutional functionaries amid political turmoil in the state. The governor said failure to hold a floor test will mean the chief minister does not enjoy majority in the house.

