MP floor test Live Updates: Speaker accepts resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs, Kamal Nath’s presser at noon ahead of trust vote

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath will address the media in Bhopal ahead of the floor test.

Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignations of the 16 rebel Congress MLAs. The acceptance of the resignations came after the ruling Congress held three meetings in quick succession till 10.45 PM. Speaker NP Prajapati made the announcement in a press conference held near midnight, adding that the notification of the acceptance of the resignations will come soon. He said that these MLAs had submitted written resignations and they were given two opportunities to appear before him, but did not avail them. Henceforth, he accepted the resignations. The Speaker had accepted resignations of six other Congress MLAs earlier. Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the Kamal Nath government to undertake a floor test on Friday. The court said the proceedings be completed before 5 PM and recorded in the camera. However, till midnight on Thursday, there was no indication of the business list for Saturday’s sitting from the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath is slated to address the media in Bhopal at noon on Friday. Now the resignations of the rebel MLAs have been accepted and two seats are already vacant, the effective strength of the 230-member House stands at 206. While the BJP has 107 MLAs, the Congress numbers have been reduced to 92. There are also four independents, two BSP and one SP member in the House. They could also switch loyalty to the BJP, media reports said.

