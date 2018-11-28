Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Many EVMs malfunctioning, claims Congress

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 5:01 PM

The Congress Wednesday claimed that some EVMs malfunctioned during the ongoing Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and demanded that polling be extended.

Polling is underway to elect the 230-member Assembly, where the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are fighting for supremacy. (Representational Image)

Read | Madhya Pradesh election 2018 LIVE Updates: Satna sees maximum complaints of EVM malfunctioning, over 1,500 EVMs, VVPATs exchanged

“There have been several complaints that EVMs at many places malfunctioned. We have have written to the Election Commission and demanded that voting time in these polling booths should be extended to compensate for the delay,” Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said. Responding to the demand, CEC O P Rawat said in Delhi that there are provisions for the extension of time and local officers (in Madhya Pradesh) can take the call on the matter.

The battle of ballots in Madhya Pradesh is just months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls slated in the first half of 2019. As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray. The state has 5.04 crore eligible voters. Altogether 3,00,782 government employees, including 45,904 women, have been deployed on poll duty across the state, where 65,341 polling stations have been set up.

Madhya Pradesh Elections
