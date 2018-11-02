Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: BJP releases first list of 177 candidates, CM to contest from Budhni

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The BJP on Friday released its first list of 177 candidates for upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. The list comprises names of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well as state ministers Narottam Mishra and Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

While Chouhan will contest elections from Budhni, Mishra and Raje will contest elections from Datia and Shivpuri respectively. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28 for 230 Assembly seats. Results will be declared on December 11.

The BJP which is in power in the state for 15 years, is firing on all cylinders to come to win the fourth successive term in Madhya Pradesh. Visiting the state last month, party chief Amit Shah exhorted his party cadre to aim to win at least 200 seats in the state.

Speaking to party workers, Shah said that even though the party would be able to form a government with less than 200 seats, these seats are required to be won as workers in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal are looking towards the state.

On the other hand, Congress under state president Kamal Nath is fighting for a return to power in the state and form the next government by dethrownning BJP from power. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has also announced candidates for 150 seats.

Other parties like Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party are also trying to check their fortunes in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier this week, RLSP announced that it would contest fighting in 66 constituencies. “We are declaring our candidates in 66 constituencies for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections,” RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha was quoted as saying by ANI.