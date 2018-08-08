Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Fourth term likely for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP set for landslide win, says survey

Bharatiya Janata Party may score a landslide victory in upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, a survey by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar has predicted. A total of 58 per cent of the people surveyed said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP will win the elections, while only 42 per cent opined in favour of the Congress. For the chief ministerial candidate, around 51 per cent pick incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan, followed by Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (34 per cent) at the second place. Only 9 per cent choose Kamal Nath as their preferred choice for the chief minister.

Asked about the top face in the elections, 29 per cent said they will vote in the name of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while the same number of people said that they will vote in the name of Jyotiraditya Scindia. A total of 32 per cent people said that they will vote for PM Narendra Modi, while a minuscule 3 per cent said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is the top face in the elections.

Asked about the top issue in the elections, 32 per cent said the biggest issue in the election will be unemployment, 29 per cent believe it will be farmers issue while 26 per cent said

dissatisfaction with the incumbent government will be the biggest issue. The survey was conducted with around 2.3 lakh respondents.

The state of Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in the month of November-December this year. The Congress is fighting under the leadership of its state chief Kamal Nath, while the charge of its campaign committee has been given to Jyotiraditya Scindia, also a CM probable. On the other hand, the BJP wagon will be led by three-time incumbent CM Shivraj Chouhan, with support from PM Narendra Modi.