Madhya Pradesh Election News: Madhya Pradesh is set to witness the mega battle of Assembly Elections sometime later this year. Traditionally, it has always been a direct fight between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Assembly elections of 2023 is predicted to be taking place in Madhya Pradesh in the month of October and November. Along with Madhya Pradesh 5 other states are holding elections by the end of 2023, namely, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Madhya Pradesh is the state of 230 constituencies out of which, 114 seats were secured by Congress party in 2018 Assembly elections while the 15-year long serving party, BJP secured only 109 seats. However, Congress couldn’t get a longer hold on its position and the elected Chief Minister, Kamal Nath had to get down in just 15 months. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan took up the position and is serving the state currently.

The official announcement of dates is yet to be taken by the Election Commission of India but it is predicted to be in the later months of 2023. The BJP has announced the list of candidates for 39 seats and this time the party’s looking forward to winning tribal majority seats which have been won by Congress only. The list includes 13 Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats and eight Scheduled Caste (SC) seats. Another player in the 2023 Assembly elections is Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). BSP has released a list of seven candidates standing up for elections for four constituencies.

The BJP will be contesting the Madhya Pradesh assembly election with the same face, Shivraj Singh Chauhan while Congress, BSP and Aam Aadmi Party have yet to decide the CM candidate for the 2023 elections. However, it is speculated that Kamal Nath would be the face of the party as Rajya Sabha MP and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh had confirmed once. The official date will be released soon by ECI.