Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2018: BJP has CM face, who is Congress’, asks Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (ANI)

With Madhya Pradesh all set to go for Assembly elections on November 28, BJP president Amit Shah, who is in the state today for campaigning, hit out at the Congress, saying it neither had a policy nor a leader for the state. Questioning the grand old party over its CM candidate, Shah hit out at the Congress over the absence of a face in its campaign.

“We will contest polls in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. But I want to ask Congress party, who is their leader in Madhya Pradesh? These people neither have a leader nor a policy for the state,” Amit Shah said addressing a poll rally in Shajapur.

The Congress party is looking to dislodge the BJP which is seeking its fourth consecutive term in power in Madhya Pradesh. While there have been reports of infighting between its state president Kamal Nath, campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia and former CM Digvijay Singh, the leaders have tried to put up a united front to defeat the BJP this time around.

Urging the people to exercise their voting rights, Shah said that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has developed the state which was once considered as a ‘Bimaru’. The BJP president said, “Congress will bring down Madhya Pradesh from the track of development.”

Appreciating the work done by the Chouhan government, Amit Shah added, “Under BJP, the state will prosper further from the path of development. Electricity has reached all villages and homes under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan.”

Earlier on Monday, Amit Shah had said that the upcoming polls in Madhya Pradesh were not ordinary polls, as a BJP win in the state would lay a strong foundation for the Modi government’s return in the Centre next year.

Addressing party workers through video conferencing, he pointed out that BJP must have a long rule from panchayat to Parliament like the Congress had for close to 30 years to fulfil its goal to make India great and a “vishwaguru”.

The BJP president said that while the BJP-led government at the Centres has undertaken a lot of work, five years were not enough to take the country out of the “mess” left behind decades of Congress rule.