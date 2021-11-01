Madhya Pradesh Bypolls Results 2021: Counting of votes tomorrow as one Lok Sabha, three Assembly seats up for grabs

MP Assembly Bypolls Results 2021: The ruling BJP is facing a straight contest from the opposition Congress on all these seats where a total of 48 candidates are in fray.

MP Bypolls Results 2021 Latest Update: The counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha constituency and three Assembly seats will be held on Tuesday. The voting held on September 30 saw a turnout of around 65 per cent in three assembly seats – Raigaon, Prithvipur and Jobat, and nearly 64 per cent in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP accused the Congress of indulging in malpractices while the opposition party hit back, saying the ruling party was levelling such “false” allegations as it is staring at defeat in the bypolls.

These by-elections were necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs and an MP.

Of the four seats which went to the bypolls, two constituencies namely Khandwa (Lok Sabha) and Raigaon (SC) were held by the BJP while Jobat and Prithvipur were with the Congress.

In the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has fielded former district panchayat president Gyaneshwar Patil, denying ticket to Harshvardhan Chauhan, son of sitting MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, whose demise necessitated the by-election in the constituency.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Rajnarayan Singh Purni from the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

For the bypoll to Jobat (Scheduled Tribe) Assembly seat, which fell vacant due to the death of sitting Congress legislator Kalawati Bhuria, the BJP has given ticket to Sulochana Rawat against Congress candidate Mahesh Patel. Rawat, a former MLA, joined the BJP recently after quitting the Congress. She earlier won from the seat twice on Congress’s ticket in 1998 and 2008.

From Raigaon (Scheduled Caste) seat, the BJP has fielded Pratima Bagri, the daughter-in-law of sitting MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri, whose death necessitated the by-election. The Congress has given ticket to Kalpana Verma, who earlier unsuccessfully contested against Jugal Kishore Bagri in the 2018 state Assembly elections.

From Prithvipur Assembly seat, the BJP has fielded Shishupal Singh against Congress’s Nitendra Rathore. Singh had joined the BJP after quitting the Samajwadi Party. Nitendra Rathore is the son of former minister Brajendra Singh Rathore, whose death has necessitated the bypoll in the constituency.