Madhya Pradesh: Another Congress MLA quits, number rises to 20

The number of MLAs who have resigned from the Congress in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 20 on Tuesday afternoon with another legislator quitting the ruling party, sources said.

While 19 MLAs, most of them believed to be loyal to expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, have sent their resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, Bisahulal Singh submitted his resignation letter as an MLA to the Assembly speaker.

“We have received resignations of 19 MLAs through e-mails with attachments,” a Raj Bhawan official told PTI.

Sources in Congress produced a copy of Bisahulal Singh’s resignation letter which he submitted to the speaker. Former chief minister and senior BJP leader later announced that Singh (65) has joined the BJP.