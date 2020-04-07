Madhya Pradesh again! After Indore, doctors on COVID-19 duty heckled in Ujjain

So far, Madhya Pradesh has reported 165 cases of which majority of cases have come from Indore. (ANI)

Coronavirus in MP: A medical team that had gone to conduct a survey on coronavirus symptoms was threatened and verbally abused by locals in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The team had visited Bilotipura area in Ujjain for gathering some information to assess whether they were showing any symptoms of coronavirus. However, the residents refused to share information and threatened to pelt stones if they were visited by the team again.

Speaking about the incident, health professional Archana Sharma said that the locals told them they won’t share information. “When we told them it’s for their own protection, they threatened to pelt stones at us if we came again. Police had to accompany us. We had approached volunteers of the area after which situation improved,” she said while speaking to ANI.

This is the second such incident in a week where health professionals have been targeted in Madhya Pradesh. Last week, some health workers were chased away in Indore, which has now emerged a hotspot of coronavirus with over 100 positive cases. So far, Madhya Pradesh has reported 165 cases of which majority of cases have come from Indore.

The state and Centre have been identifying such clusters or hotspots where the number of cases are high. To prevent the spread in such places, the health workers are sent to survey people and enquire for symptoms. Based on reports, the local administration decides whether to seal the area or quarantine people who have shown some symptoms.

However, there have been reports of people at some places not cooperating with medical professionals and refusing to share their information. To deal with such cases, the states have now started invoking stringent provisions against such people under the Disaster Management Act. In the Indore incident, perpetrators have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA).