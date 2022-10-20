Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, 7 people injured in a blast at a house in Morena

Four people were killed and seven others were injured on Thursday in a blast at a house having a godown of firecrackers in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place in Banmore town, news agency PTI reported.

Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri said that the cause of the blast, which took place around 11 am, is not clear yet. An official said a team is trying to find out the cause of the accident.

Following the blast, the house had collapsed. Three members from a family, and another person were killed, while the injured were rushed to a hospital.

Earlier, in May, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore two people were killed in a blast at a chemical factory. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) N Rajput had told PTI that the blast also triggered a fire at Ayesha Chemical’s factory in the Pachama Industrial area.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.