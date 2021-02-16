  • MORE MARKET STATS

Madhya Pradesh: 32 dead as bus falls into canal in Sidhi, search operation underway

February 16, 2021 1:13 PM

Taking cognisance of the incident, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the district collector and asked him to quicken the rescue operation. He also dispatched minister Tulsi Silawat and Ram Lekhawan Patel to the spot.

Bus was going from Sidhi to Satna when the incident occurred.

 

Madhya Pradesh: At least 32 of 54 passengers lost their lives after a bus carrying them fell into a canal in Sidhi. A search operation is underway for the rest of the passengers feared drowned in the canal. Seven passengers have been rescued so far. The State Disaster Response Force and divers are currently on the spot. As per reports, water from Bansagar canal is being released into Sihawal Canal to lower its water level and facilitate the rescue operation.

Speaking to ANI, Silwat said: “It’s an unfortunate incident. CM has been taking a minute by minute detail of the accident since morning. Two of us are going to Sidhi as per his instructions. I spoke to concerned officers, as per their information around 30 bodies have been recovered.”

According to eyewitnesses, the bus sank in the canal and was not visible now. It was feared that the bus was swept away in the water now. At least seven persons swam to the banks of the canal while others were missing, they told PTI.

