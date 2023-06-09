The three-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, passed away on Day 4 of the rescue operation, officials said on Thursday. District collector Ashish Tiwari told reporters that the girl’s body was been pulled out in a decomposed state.

“It is extremely unfortunate that we couldn’t save the child despite making all possible efforts. The post-mortem has been conducted by a team of doctors. The body was in a decomposed state,” he said.

Also Read: Sehore borewell incident: Rescue ops to evacuate 3-year-old girl continue on Day 3, Borewell Rescue Robot pressed into service

The girl child was announced dead due to suffocation after a three-day-long rescue operation.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Shivraj SIngh Chouhan mourned the death of the child and said action will be taken against those responsible for keeping the borewell open.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Three-year-old falls into borewell in Sehore, rescue operation underway

“We had even called the Army to save the child. We will take due action against those who left the borewell open,” he said.

The girl fell into a 300-feet borewell situated outside her house in the Mungavali village of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The police officials said that they have registered a complaint against the owner of the farmhouse where the borewell is situated.

“It is an unfortunate incident and action is being taken as per statutory rules. We have registered an FIR against the farm owner and the one who dug the borewell. We have registered a case under Sections 188, 308 and 304,” ANI quoted Sehore Superintendent of Police, Mayank Awasthi, as saying.