Madhya Pradesh: 2 BJP MLAs vote in favour of Congress government; Kamal Nath invites them for dinner

Hours after two of BJP MLAs voted in favour of the Congress government during voting on a bill in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, they have been taken to an undisclosed location by the Congress. The two will attend a dinner with CM Kamal Nath tonight, news agency ANI reported.

In a major blow to Bharatiya Janata Party, two of its MLAs Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol on Wednesday voted in favour of the Congress government during voting on the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Assembly. Both Tripathi and Kol were in Congress party before they switched sides and joined BJP. The BJP MLAs said this was their “ghar wapsi” (homecoming).

The BJP lawmakers’ latest move came hours after Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly Gopal Bhargava claimed that if the BJP’s top leadership ordered, the Kamal Nath government in the state can be toppled within 24 hours.

They supported the Kamal Nath government, which enjoys a slender majority in the House, as they wanted to develop their respective Assembly constituency. The Congress-led coalition in Madhya Pradesh has 121 seats in the 231-member House, just six more than the magic number of 115. The BJP had narrowly lost power in the state during the 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. The saffron party has 108 MLAs.

Reacting to the voting, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, “The BJP says daily that we are a minority government and one which could fall any day. However, during voting in the Assembly on criminal law amendment bill, two BJP MLAs voted in favour of our government.”

Meanwhile, the MP Chief Minister has ordered a fresh probe into the 2013 Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or ‘Vyapam’ scam after former CM Digvijaya Singh wrote to him asking him to bring to book the key conspirators in the scam.