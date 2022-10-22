Madhya Pradesh: 15 dead, 40 injured in accident in Rewa

In a tragic incident, 15 people were killed and at least 40 people were injured when a bus collided with a trolley in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, news agency ANI reported.

The incident took place in the Suhagi mountain area at around 10:30 PM. The ill-fated bus was Gorakhpur-bound from Hyderabad, said Rewa Superintendent of Police, Navneet Bhasin.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a tweet, the CM said, rescue operations were carried out throughout the night in the presence of the district collector and SP. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Rewa medical college.

He added that he is in touch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the incident, adding that the Madhya Pradesh government will bear the cost of the treatment of the injured.

The bodies of the deceased will be sent to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the MP CM said.