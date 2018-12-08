Madhuri Dixit denies rumours, says will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls

By: | Published: December 8, 2018 3:32 PM

Actress Madhuri Dixit has denied reports of her contesting the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

madhuri dixit, madhuri dixit news, madhuri dixit politics, madhuri dixit political party, madhuri dixit bjp, madhuri dixit bjp pune, bollywood, bollywood actress madhuri dixitMadhuri Dixit

Actress Madhuri Dixit has denied reports of her contesting the next year’s Lok Sabha elections from Pune on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Her representatives, while denying, have said that all such reports were false.

A report had earlier claimed that she had been shortlisted for Pune Parliamentary seat. Speaking to IANS, the spokesperson said, “This news is false and speculative.”
Earlier in June, BJP president Amit Shah had met the actress at her Mumbai residence during his party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ programme. He had briefed the actress on the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

During the 2014 General Elections, the BJP grabbed Pune Lok Sabha seat from the Congress. Its candidate Anil Shirole had won by a margin of more than three lakh votes. News agency PTI had quoted a BJP official as saying, “Such tactics were implemented by Narendra Modi in Gujarat when he became the chief minister for the first time. He changed all the candidates in local bodies election and the party reaped benefits of that decision.”

Also read: On Madhuri Dixit’s birthday, here is a fact that will surprise you – she beat Salman Khan in pay

Madhuri Dixit had entered the film industry in 1984 with Abodh. She continues to remain an important part of the industry enthralled fans through good roles in films like Ram Lakhan, Tezaab, Beta, Dil, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Pukar, Gulaabi Gang, Mrityudand, Devdas and Dil To Pagal Hai.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhuri Dixit denies rumours, says will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition