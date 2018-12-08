Madhuri Dixit denies rumours, says will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Madhuri Dixit

Actress Madhuri Dixit has denied reports of her contesting the next year’s Lok Sabha elections from Pune on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Her representatives, while denying, have said that all such reports were false.

A report had earlier claimed that she had been shortlisted for Pune Parliamentary seat. Speaking to IANS, the spokesperson said, “This news is false and speculative.”

Earlier in June, BJP president Amit Shah had met the actress at her Mumbai residence during his party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ programme. He had briefed the actress on the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

During the 2014 General Elections, the BJP grabbed Pune Lok Sabha seat from the Congress. Its candidate Anil Shirole had won by a margin of more than three lakh votes. News agency PTI had quoted a BJP official as saying, “Such tactics were implemented by Narendra Modi in Gujarat when he became the chief minister for the first time. He changed all the candidates in local bodies election and the party reaped benefits of that decision.”

Madhuri Dixit had entered the film industry in 1984 with Abodh. She continues to remain an important part of the industry enthralled fans through good roles in films like Ram Lakhan, Tezaab, Beta, Dil, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Pukar, Gulaabi Gang, Mrityudand, Devdas and Dil To Pagal Hai.