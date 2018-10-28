Madan Lal Khurana passes away at 82 – What you must know about ‘Delhi Ka Sher’

Madan Lal Khurana (right) also served as the Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism Minister in the Vajpayee government. (IE)

Former Delhi chief minister and BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana passed away in the national capital on Saturday night after a prolonged illness, his family said. Khurana, who was 82, was unwell for a while and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

He breathed his last at around 11 pm at his Kirti Nagar residence in Delhi, Khurana’s son, Harish Khurana said. He said Khurana was suffering from a chest infection and fever from last few days and was feeling breathless since Saturday morning. Khurana was ailing from about five years when he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

A BJP veteran, Khurana was at the helm of power in Delhi from 1993 to 1996. He was popularly known as ‘Delhi ka Sher’ (Lion of Delhi) for his efforts in strengthening BJP in Delhi. Khurana was also the first CM to serve Delhi after the state legislative assembly was reinstated through the 69th Constitution Amendment Act, 1991.

In his long political career, Khurana, a four-time parliamentarian, served as the Governor of Rajasthan in 2006 and as the Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

While being a vocal supporter of full statehood for Delhi, Khurana was a strident critic of the power that the Delhi government had.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the BJP leader’s death. “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Madan Lal Khurana Ji. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Delhi, particularly towards ensuring better infrastructure. He distinguished himself as a hardworking and people-friendly administrator, both in the Delhi government and Centre,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday.

Shri Madan Lal Khurana Ji will always be remembered for the manner in which he strengthened the BJP in Delhi. He made unwavering efforts towards serving the post-partition refugees in Delhi. My thoughts and solidarity with his family and supporters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2018

BJP chief Amit Shah also condoled the Khurana’s death. “Learnt of the unfortunate demise of former Delhi chief minister and BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana. He will be remembered as an ideal swayamsewak and a dedicated Vidhyarti Parishad worker and a strong pillar of the Jan Sangh and the BJP,” Shah tweeted. He remembered his key role in strengthening the organisation in Delhi and said Khurana was popular as the ‘lion of Delhi’, he said.