Madan Lal Khurana demise: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles death of BJP leader, LJP MP Veena Singh’s son Ashutosh

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 10:30 AM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday condoled the demise of senior BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana and expressed profound grief over the death of Ashutosh Singh, son of Munger MP Veena Singh, in an accident.

Madan Lal Khurana

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday condoled the demise of senior BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana and expressed profound grief over the death of Ashutosh Singh, son of Munger MP Veena Singh, in an accident. Khurana, former Delhi chief minister, passed away at his Kirti Nagar residence in Delhi on Saturday after prolonged illness. He was 82.

In his condolence message, Kumar said Khurana’s death has “created a void”, both in politics and the society. “Khurana had efficiently discharged his duties as Delhi CM. He also discharged his constitutional duties as Rajasthan governor and worked for strengthening parliamentary democracy,” an official release issued by the chief minister’s office said.

The CM also prayed to almighty to give strength to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Veena Singh, who lost her son in a road accident on Saturday. Ashutosh Singh was pursuing Master in Business Administration (MBA) at a private university in Noida.

 

