Mad rush of mutual self-destruction: Manmohan Singh on current India-Pakistan standoff

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said that both India and Pakistan should work to get rid of basic problems like chronic poverty and disease. Referring to the current escalation of tensions between the two neighbours, Singh said that New Delhi is grappling with another crisis of “mad rush of mutual self destruction being played between India and Pakistan” and hoped that saner counsel will prevail between the leadership of the two nations and situation will be normalised soon. He was addressing an event in New Delhi on Wednesday

“….Our country is grappling with another crisis of mad rush of mutual self destruction played between India and Pakistan. Our basic problem is to get rid of chronic poverty, ignorance and disease which still afflicts millions of citizens in our two countries,” he said.

“I do hope that saner counsel will prevail between the leaderships of the two countries and we will get back to economic development, which is the basic requirement of both India and Pakistan,” he added.

The remark comes in the backdrop of criticism Singh has been facing for not acting against Pakistan after the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai in November 2008 when Congress-led UPA was in power. Earlier this week, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had questioned Congress why it had not initiated action against Pakistan after the Mumbai attack. This came after Congress sought to remind the BJP about the 1971 war when India had brought down Pakistan to its knees.

Tensions between India and Pakistan quickly escalated following the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama of south Kashmir. The attack was orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish e Muhammad which claimed responsibility for the strike that left 40 CRPF soldiers dead. A few days later, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out an operation destroying the JeM’s largest terror training camp in Balakot of Pakistan, around 80 km from the Line of Control.