French President Emmanuel Macron and France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron landed in Mumbai on Tuesday for a three-day official visit to India from February 17 to 19, 2026. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Macron’s fourth visit to India since 2018, and his first time in Mumbai.

“En route to India! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further. On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France. Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend Narendra Modi,” Macron shared earlier on his X post.

Emmanuel Macron begins three-day India visit in Mumbai

As soon as he arrived, Macron was received at the airport by Acharya Devvrat, who is the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared details on X and wrote, “Towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership! Warm welcome to the President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic. He was warmly received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, at the Mumbai airport.”

He added, “During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. Both leaders will launch 🇮🇳 – 🇫🇷 Year of Innovation 2026. The visit will impart further momentum to the vibrant India–France strategic partnership.”

PM Modi to host Macron on Tuesday

Prime Minister Modi is also travelling to Mumbai on Tuesday to meet Macron. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. As per the detailed schedule, at around 3:15 pm on February 17, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. During these talks, they will review how far the India-France Strategic Partnership has progressed.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding it into new and emerging areas. The two leaders will also exchange views on important regional and global issues. Later, in Mumbai, the leaders will exchange Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and issue a press statement.

The Hotel Taj Mahal Palace will host the India-France Innovation Forum. After that, there will be events linked to the India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at the Gateway of India.

At around 5:15 pm, PM Modi and Macron will formally launch the Year of Innovation 2026. They will also address a gathering that includes business leaders, start-up founders, researchers and innovators from both countries.

What is the year of innovation 2026?

The Year of Innovation 2026 will be celebrated throughout the year in both India and France. The aim is to deepen cooperation in innovation, technology, research and people-to-people ties. The bigger focus of this visit is on Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies.

While Macron’s visit begins in Mumbai, the spotlight is also on Delhi, where India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026. The summit, taking place from February 16 to 20, is being described as the first global AI gathering to be held in the Global South.

Emmanuel Macron’s full itinerary for India visit (February 16–19, 2026)