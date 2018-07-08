M M Jacob, senior Congress leader from Kerala and former Meghalaya Governor, passes away

Jacob, a former Union Minister, had also served as deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha in the 80s. (IE)

Senior Congress leader and former Meghalaya Governor M M Jacob passed away today at a private hospital in Pala near here due to age-related ailments, his family said. He was 90. Jacob, a former Union Minister, had also served as deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha in the 80s.

Jacob, hailing from Ramapuram in the district, had served as general secretary and treasurer of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and Chairman, Kerala State Seva Dal Board and an elected member of AICC for many years.

The funeral will be held tomorrow. Senior Congress leaders including Kerala unit president M M Hassan condoled Jacob’s death.