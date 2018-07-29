M Karunanidhi health update: Transient setback in Karuna’s health, vital signs stabilising, says Kauvery Hospital bulletin

Following a dip in his blood pressure, Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital early yesterday.

DMK president M Karunanidhi faced a ‘transient setback’ in his clinical condition and his vital signs are normalising with medical support,the hospital said.

“There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of DMK president M Karunanidhi. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors,” a medical bulletin issued by Kauveri Hospital said.

On July 18, he had undergone a procedure at the same hospital to change his tracheostomy tube.