M K Stalin sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister; 15 first time ministers in his cabinet

DMK president Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today in a simple ceremony. Stalin has led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls held on April 6. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin. This would be the first stint as CM for Stalin. The DMK has earlier revealed Stalin’s cabinet which is 34-member strong including him. There are 15 first time minister.

Stalin will hold Home and other portfolios including public, general administration, all India services, district revenue officers, special programme implementation and welfare of differently abled persons. The DMK government has rechristened names of certain departments. It includes agriculture department which shall now be agriculture and farmers welfare.

Party veteran and general secretary Duraimurugan will be Minister for Water Resources in charge of irrigation projects and others including mines and minerals. He had held portfolios like Public Works during the previous DMK government.

Former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian has been allocated the departments of Health and Family Welfare while party’s north Chennai strongman P K Sekarbabu has been given Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department.

Palanivel Thiagarajan, a former investment banker, has been allocated Finance and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi School Education department. Thiagarajan and Poyyamozhi would be ministers for first time. The cabinet has two women ministers, P Geetha Jeevan, a former minister, who has been given social welfare and women empowerment and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj who has been designated Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare. Selvaraj, who will be a first time minister, had trounced BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan from Dharapuram constituency.

Below is the full list of Tamil Nadu Ministers and their portfolios:

M.K. Stalin – Chief Minister – Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, Public, General Administration, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.

Duraimurugan – Minister for Water Resources – Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines.

M.P. Saminathan – Minister for Information & Publicity – Information & Publicity, Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press.

P. Geetha Jeevan – Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment – Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme

Anitha R. Radhakrishnan – Minister for Fisheries – Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry – Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry

K.N. Nehru – Minister for Municipal Administration – Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

I. Periyasamy – Minister for Co-operation – Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare

K. Ponmudi – Minister for Higher Education – Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology

E.V. Velu – Minister for Public Works – Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports)

M.R.K. Panneerselvam – Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare – Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development

K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran – Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management – Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management

Thangam Thennarasu – Minister for Industries – Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology.

S. Reghupathy – Minister for Law – Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption

S. Muthusamy – Minister for Housing and Urban Development – Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

K.R. Periakaruppan – Minister for Rural Development – Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.

T.M. Anbarasan – Minister for Rural Industries – Rural Industries including cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board.

S.R. Rajakannappan – Minister for Transport – Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act.

K. Ramachandran – Minister for Forests

R. Sakkarapani – Minister for Food and Civil Supplies – Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control

V. Senthilbalaji – Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise – Electricity, Non Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses

R. Gandhi – Minister for Handlooms and Textiles – Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Boodhan and Gramadhan.

Ma. Subramanian – Minister for Medical and Family Welfare

P. Moorthy – Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration – Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Money lending, Chits and Registration of Companies

S.S. Sivasankar – Minister for Backward Classes Welfare – Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denofied Communities Welfare

P.K. Sekarbabu – Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments – Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

Palanivel Thiagarajan – Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management – Finance, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances.

S.M. Nasar – Minister for Milk & Dairy Development – Milk and Diary Development

Gingee K.S. Masthan – Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare – Minorities Welfare, Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi – Minister for School Education

Siva. V. Meyyanathan – Minister for Environment – Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development – Environment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development

C.V. Ganesan – Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development – Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment

T. Mano Thangaraj – Minister for Information Technology

M. Mathiventhan – Minister for Tourism

N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj – Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare – Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare.