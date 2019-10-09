Lynching remark: Digvijaya Singh says Mohan Bhagwat should start following his own message on harmony

Digvijaya Singh slams Mohan Bhagwat over his lynching remark

The Congress party has slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his claims that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had nothing do with lynchings and it was wrong to use the term in the Indian context. Party general secretary Digvijaya Singh said that lynchings and communal hatred will end in the country the day RSS chief starts following his own message on harmony.

“All problems will end the day Mohan Bhagwat starts following his message of harmony…mob lynching and hatred will also end. Our complaints will end the day (RSS) adopts the principles of love, harmony and the path of Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

Another Congress leader Sachin Sawant said that those involved in incidents of lynching came from the RSS ideology.

“It is as much a lie to say that RSS has nothing to do with lynchings as it is a lie to say that RSS is a cultural organisation, is anti-casteist, pro-reservation and respects the Constitution and tricolour,” he said.

“Spreading falsehood is the ideology of the Sangh Parivar,” Sawant added.

Addressing the RSS’s Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur on Tuesday morning, Bhagwat had said that the word ‘lynching’ does not originate from Indian ethos but comes from a separate religious text, and such terms should not be imposed on Indians. “The term was being used to defame the country,” he claimed. Besides, the RSS chief also said that there was no recession as the country’s economy was growing at a rate of 5%.