Lynching in India: Modi govt gets cracking, high level panel formed to suggest new law

Alwar Lynching case: A police team reaches the spot of the incident for further investigation. (ANI)

The Centre on Monday decided to set up a four-member high level committee headed by the Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to suggest measures and legal framework to effectively deal with incidents of lynching and mob violence. The Centre has also decided to constitute a ‘Group of Ministers (GoM)’ headed by the Home Minister Rajnath Singh to consider recommendations of the high-level committee. They will submit their recommendation to the prime minister.

The Gauba panel will submit its recommendations to a ministerial committee headed by the report to government within four weeks.

The Centre’s decision comes two days after 28-year-old Rakbar Khan was allegedly lynched by a group of people on suspicion that he was smuggling cows in Alwar district of Rajasthan. The incident happened when Rakbar and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district on June 21 when they were allegedly attacked by five men. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Reports today claimed that policemen in Alwar took three hours to take the dying victim to a hospital as they took a tea-break enroute.

Policemen in #Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute. This is Modi’s brutal “New India” where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die. https://t.co/sNdzX6eVSU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2018

The incident took place a little over a year after Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, was lynched by cow vigilantes in Alwar when he was transporting cattle to his village in Haryana on April 1, 2017. Pehlu had died two days after the incident. In November 2017, one Umar Khan, 35, was found dead near railway tracks. His family had alleged that Umar was killed by cow vigilantes.

Since last year, several attacks by cow vigilantes have been reported in Alwar city of Rajasthan.

On July 17 last, the Supreme Court had asked the Parliament to consider enacting a new law to effectively deal with incidents of mob lynching, saying “horrendous acts of mobocracy” cannot be allowed to become a new norm.

Stop jumping with joy every time a crime happens, Mr Rahul Gandhi. The state has already assured strict & prompt action. You divide the society in every manner possible for electoral gains & then shed crocodile tears. Enough is Enough. You are a MERCHANT OF HATE. https://t.co/4thsyNL3nx — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 23, 2018

On August 28, the apex court will hear pleas seeking contempt action against Rajasthan govt in the recent mob lynching case at Alwar.

The Alwar lynching incident today echoed in the political corridors, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi terming it the reality of Modi’s “brutal New India”. The BJP retaliated by calling Gandhi “merchant of hate”.

“Policemen in #Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute. This is Modi’s brutal ‘New India’ where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die,” Gandhi Tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi’s family presided over the worst form of hate in 1984, Bhagalpur & Nellie & many other instances. It is shameful that he is doing the same through VULTURE POLITICS. Not a single instance goes by where he doesn’t attempt to rupture social bonds for electoral gains. https://t.co/kpX3n1Kcc0 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 23, 2018

Reacting to Gandhi, Union minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Stop jumping with joy every time a crime happens, Mr Rahul Gandhi. The state has already assured strict and prompt action. You divide the society in every manner possible for electoral gains and then shed crocodile tears. Enough is enough. You are a MERCHANT OF HATE.”

Another Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi’s family presided over the worst form of hate in 1984, Bhagalpur, Nellie and Many other instances. It is shameful that he is doing the same through vulture politics.”