Lynching deaths: SC holds states responsible for vigilantism, reserves verdict on law formulation

The top court, which reserved its verdict on pleas seeking directions to formulate guidelines to curb such violence, said that no one can take law into their own hands.

Supreme Court of India on Tuesday held the state machinery responsible for keeping a check on all kind of vigilantism, including lynching in the name of cow protection. The top court, which reserved its verdict on pleas seeking directions to formulate guidelines to curb such violence, said that no one can take law into their own hands. Led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, the Supreme Court bench termed vigilantism a law and order issue and that each state has to be responsible for such acts.

The top court bench, which also comprised of Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, will pass an order on the pleas. The bench further observed that the instances of vigilantism were actually mob violence, which is a crime. Appearing for the government, Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha said the Centre was aware to the situation and trying to deal with it, adding that the main concern was maintaining law and order.

The apex court, on September 6 last year, had asked all the state government to take stern measures to stop violence in the name of cow protection. The court had also directed states to appoint senior police officers as nodal officer in every district, acting promptly to check cow vigilantes from behaving like they are “law unto themselves”.

Also, the Supeme Court had sought a response from Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments on a plea seeking contempt action for not following its order to take stern steps to stop violence in the name of cow vigilantism. The petition of contempt was filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, saying the three states have not complied with the top court order of September 6 last year.