Lynching a western construct, shouldn’t be used to defame India: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing the Vijayadashmi function at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday voiced concerns over several incidents of mob violence in the country. Addressing the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, he said that lynching is a western construct and one shouldn’t use it in the Indian context to defame the country.

“Lynching’ does not have its origin in India. It’s a foreign term based on foreign religious texts. One shouldn’t use it in the Indian context to defame the country,” he said.

“These have never been endorsed by the RSS. On the contrary, RSS has always been against such incidents,” Bhagwat added.

The RSS chief said that Indians trust in brotherhood. “Don’t impose such terms on Indians,” he said.

Urging citizens to create harmony in the society and everyone should live within the confines of the law, he said, “Swayamsevaks are brought up with that sanskar.”

He said that several cases had come to light recently where members of different communities were attacking each other. Ht said that while “such incidents have not been one-sided” and “it has also come to light that some incidents have been deliberately fabricated” or distorted, “it must be accepted that these tendencies of violence have somehow or the other crossed the limits of the law and order and wreaked havoc by eroding the mutual relations in the society.”

“Such conduct is neither the tradition of our country nor does it fit in the spirit of the Constitution,” he said.

The Sangh, he said, has never supported the people who were involved in such incidents and it stands against each and every such incident.

“Swayamsevaks are working in this direction so that such incidents do not take place,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to defame the country and the entire Hindu society and create fear among the so-called minority communities.

The RSS chief also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for scraping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He said in the past few years, there has been a transformation in the “direction of the thought process of Bharat”.

“There are many people in the world and in Bharat as well, who don’t want this. A developed Bharat creates fear in the minds of vested interests…such forces will also not want Bharat to be strong and vibrant,” he said without taking name of the Congress and others who protested against the government’s decision to end J&K’s special status.