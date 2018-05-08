LWE shocker! Top Maoist leaders use funds to sponsor children’s education, families’ comfort, says Centre

To thwart this practice, Ministry has set up a multi-disciplinary group. (Representative image)

In a shocking revelation, the central government has detected top Maoist leaders who have allegedly been utilizing a hefty amounts of funds they receive for families’ “comfort” and children’s’ “education”. The Union Home Ministry said that these leaders have been diverting sizeable portion of funds so that their family can live in comfort and to ensure children’s seamless access to professional colleges. To thwart this practice, Ministry has set up a multi-disciplinary group. This group will comprise officers of intelligence and investigative agencies, and several tax departments.

The Centre has released a list which has leaders including Pradyuman Sharma, Sandeep Yadav and Arvind Yadav. Sharma is a member of the Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) of CPI (Maoist). He had paid Rs 22 lakh in 2017 as admission fee for his niece in a private medical college. Sandeep Yadav is a senior CPI (Maoist) leader from Bihar-Jharkhand. It has been alleged that Sandeep exchanged Rs 15 lakh during the demonetisation drive in November 2016. Arvind Yadav has allegedly paid Rs 12 lakh as fee for his brother to study in a private engineering college.

“A large part of the money collected is diverted to build the personal wealth of its leaders whose children avail the best of education and families live in comfort, while the misled cadre toil in the jungles in the name of ideology. Their double standards have also been exposed by the fact they force young children to join their squads and strongly resist all kind of development activities,” a Home Ministry official said.

In a statement issued Monday, the Home Ministry said, “The Left Wing Extremism (LWE) movement in the country is financed through a network of dubious activities, which include illegal levy collected from private contractors including those involved in execution of government works and schemes, mining contractors, transporters and owners of small and medium industries. Similarly, funds are said to be garnered through collections from illegal stone crushing and distribution of Naxal ideology papers.”