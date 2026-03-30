Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Monday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, declaring total assets worth approximately Rs 603.20 crore in his election affidavit. The disclosure has a detailed look into the scale ]of his financial holdings as he steps into electoral politics.

TVK chief Vijay’s portfolio

A significant portion of Vijay’s wealth lies in movable assets, valued at Rs 404.58 crore. This includes substantial bank deposits exceeding Rs 213 crore spread across multiple accounts, alongside fixed deposits in major banks such as Indian Overseas Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and State Bank of India.

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His immovable assets, pegged at around Rs 198.62 crore, has a mix of agricultural land, commercial establishments, and residential properties. These include holdings in Chennai’s prime locations such as Neelankarai, Mylapore, Egmore, and Thyagaraya Nagar, as well as land parcels in Kodaikanal.

Income streams beyond the silver screen

For the financial year 2024–25, Vijay reported an income of Rs 184.53 crore. His earnings are attributed to self-employment, interest income, and rental returns from an extensive property portfolio.

Luxury on wheels

The affidavit also shows his interest for high-end automobiles, with a fleet that includes models such as a BMW 530, Toyota Lexus 350, Toyota Vellfire, and BMW i7, alongside more modest additions like a Maruti Swift and a TVS XL Super.

In personal assets, Vijay declared cash in hand of Rs 2 lakh and jewellery holdings of 883 grams of gold and silver articles valued at around Rs 15 lakh. His investments extend to select company shares and loans and advances, including financial support extended to family members.

Family wealth

Vijay’s spouse, Sangeetha, has declared assets worth Rs 15.76 crore, primarily comprising movable wealth. The actor-politician has reported zero liabilities, with no outstanding loans or dues to banks or financial institutions, presenting a clean financial slate.