Luxury car majors post robust growth in Jan-June

Luxury car makers have reported a robust growth in the first half of 2018 (Jan-June). While market leader Mercedes-Benz reported a 12.4% growth in its first half sales to 8,061 units (7,171 units), its other German counterpart BMW India group registered a growth of 13% in the same period to 5,171 units.

Mercedes-Benz said that the strong sales growth in January-June 2018 is aided by the most comprehensive and young product portfolio comprising the new generation cars, the sedans, the SUVs and the AMG performance cars.

During the first half of the year, customers continued their preferences for the E-Class long wheelbase sedan, which remains a success story for the Indian market. The launch of S-Class also enabled Mercedes-Benz to cater to the increasing demand of this segment benchmark luxury business sedan. Similarly, the C-Class continues to remain on top of customer preference.

For BMW, the higher sale in the first half of 2018 has been predominantly driven by the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment which has grown over 26% as compared to the same period in 2017. The all-new BMW X3 launched recently has led growth of the segment with over 60% growth compared to January – June 2017. The first half of 2018 also saw an unprecedented acceleration in sales with the launch of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, an exclusive standalone concept invented by BMW that combines luxurious, spaciousness, long distance comfort of a luxury sedan and modern functionality in an alluring coupé style.

Roland Folger, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Pursuing our philosophy of ‘The Best Keeps Leading’, Mercedes-Benz continues to retain the top customer billing in the luxury car segment, growing 12.4% in the first six months of 2018. We attribute this growth momentum to our customer centric measures coupled with an unmatched product and customer service offensive. Our sales performance is in line with our expectation despite last year’s extraordinary demand in Q2, owing to the anticipation of GST implementation. With our wide range of new generation cars, sedans, SUVs and the performance cars, we are confident to continue the drive, we set for ourselves in the first half.”

According to Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, “Our strategy of focusing on introducing new and innovative product segments in the Indian luxury car market has started showing results. The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW X3 have already exceeded our expectations and we see remarkable sales contributions coming from both in the future. Also, introduction of Euro 6 petrol engines in our product portfolio has played an important role in our strategy.”

BMW India sold 4,890 cars, clocking a notable growth of 12% as compared to 2017.