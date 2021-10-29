Ludhiana: Road caves-in within seconds in Deep Nagar; two students injured

Former Deputy CM Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Congress MLA of the area should understand that such negligence can cost lives.

In a shocking incident, a road in Ludhiana’s upscale locality of Deep Nagar caved in creating a 15-feet deep and as wide crater seconds after a school bus crossed the spot. Two siblings, who were going to school on a two-wheeler, and a pedestrian fell into the crater before realizing what had happened. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera of a nearby shop.

It was a close shave for the three persons. While the pedestrian was able to pull herself out using pipes, the siblings were rescued by the locals using a ladder. The students, Mahi Malhotra, 16, and Kanav Malhotra, 11, were taken to the hospital for treatment and are said to be stable. Since the caving-in of the road broke the sewer pipes, the crater got filled with sewage water and the scooty, which was completely damaged, was pulled out using a JCB machine after many hours.

According to reports, the students happen to be relatives of municipal corporation assistant town planner Satish Malhotra. The spot where the road caved in is around 50m from the old residence of mayor Balkar Sandhu. The spot comes under a congested area with residential-cum-commercial building on one side of the damaged portion.

Former Deputy CM Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Congress MLA of the area should understand that such negligence can cost lives. “Shocked by tragic road collapsing in Deep Nagar, Ludhiana, where a school bus and a two-wheeler got stuck, resulting in severe injuries to the students. I pray to Waheguru Ji for their speedy recovery. Cong MLA Rakesh Pandey must understand that such negligence can cost us lives!” said Badal.

A major tragedy was averted as the incident happened after the school bus crossed the spot. According to an Indian Express report, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation officials said that the road was recarpeted around 9 months ago and they will investigate the reason for the sudden cave-in.

Ludhiana civic body commissioner, Pardeep Sabharwal, said that show-cause notices have been issued to three officials of the corporation’s Bridges and Roads (B&R) wing and they have been asked to submit a written explanation within two days.

This is not the first time that a road has caved in Deep Nagar. On October 6, 2019, a major road had caved in and an SUV was stuck in the crater.