Ludhiana District Court Blast: Akali Dal attacks Congress government over law and order situation

Sukhbir Singh Badal also urged everyone to unite and support Akali Dal saying that the attacks on Punjab has begun.

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal today slammed the ruling Congress government in Punjab after a blast shook the District Court in Ludhiana. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the CM Charanjit Singh Channi-led government is giving prominence to politics of vendetta over maintaining the law and order situation in the state. At least two people died in today’s blast while several others were feared injured. The blast took place on the second floor near courtroom number 14.

“For the last two-three months, the Punjab Police from the DGP to the lower level, has been given a task and they work eight hours a day to frame cases against Majithia and Badal family. They have no other work. What is happening today? Dacaotis are taking place, rape is happening, see today there was a blast inside a court. When the judiciary is not safe, what can be said about me. The police have been removed from their original work and have been deployed for political vendetta. I want to tell the DGP that political vendetta is not your work, your work is to maintain law and order. You are not doing it. I strongly condemn it and want to say that this government is a complete failure. The many days it will rule, it will hurt Punjab,” said Badal in Punjabi while addressing the media.

The SAD president was referring to the drug case in which the name of SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia has cropped up. He has gone underground and the Home Ministry had issued a lookout notice against Majithia at the request of Punjab police.

Sukhbir Singh Badal also urged everyone to unite and support Akali Dal saying that the attacks on Punjab has begun. Sukhbir Singh Badal also ruled out the candidature of Harsimrat Kaur Badal for Punjab Assembly Elections.