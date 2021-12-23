  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ludhiana District Court Blast: Akali Dal attacks Congress government over law and order situation

Sukhbir Singh Badal also urged everyone to unite and support Akali Dal saying that the attacks on Punjab has begun.

Written By FE Online
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Congress government of vendetta politics.

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal today slammed the ruling Congress government in Punjab after a blast shook the District Court in Ludhiana. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the CM Charanjit Singh Channi-led government is giving prominence to politics of vendetta over maintaining the law and order situation in the state. At least two people died in today’s blast while several others were feared injured. The blast took place on the second floor near courtroom number 14.

“For the last two-three months, the Punjab Police from the DGP to the lower level, has been given a task and they work eight hours a day to frame cases against Majithia and Badal family. They have no other work. What is happening today? Dacaotis are taking place, rape is happening, see today there was a blast inside a court. When the judiciary is not safe, what can be said about me. The police have been removed from their original work and have been deployed for political vendetta. I want to tell the DGP that political vendetta is not your work, your work is to maintain law and order. You are not doing it. I strongly condemn it and want to say that this government is a complete failure. The many days it will rule, it will hurt Punjab,” said Badal in Punjabi while addressing the media.

The SAD president was referring to the drug case in which the name of SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia has cropped up. He has gone underground and the Home Ministry had issued a lookout notice against Majithia at the request of Punjab police.

Sukhbir Singh Badal also urged everyone to unite and support Akali Dal saying that the attacks on Punjab has begun. Sukhbir Singh Badal also ruled out the candidature of Harsimrat Kaur Badal for Punjab Assembly Elections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Shiromani Akali DalSukhbir Singh Badal
Next Story
Uttarakhand Congress Crisis: Top party leaders summoned to Delhi after Harish Rawat’s cryptic tweets, ex-CM says ‘just have fun’