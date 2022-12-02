Ludhiana blast conspirator Harpreet Singh arrested at Delhi’s IGI airport: NIA￼

Ludhiana blast latest news: In a major breakthrough in the Ludhiana court building blast case, the National Investigation Agency today said it has arrested the alleged conspirator Harpreet Singh from the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi upon his arrival from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Singh is a wanted terrorist and is believed to be one of the key conspirators behind the bomb blast at the Ludhiana court complex in December last year that left one dead and six injured.

Singh is an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the International Sikh Youth Federation. He was initially booked in the case by the Punjab Police on December 23, 2021. The NIA later re-registered the case in January this year after taking over the probe.

“Investigations revealed that Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode, was one of the conspirators on the Ludhiana Court Building blast, along with Rode,” the NIA said in a statement.

According to the agency, Singh, acting on the instructions from Rode, coordinated the delivery of the custom-made IED sent from Pakistan which was used in the Ludhiana court complex blast.

Wanted in several cases of smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics, Singh has a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head. A special NIA court had issued a non-bailable warrant and a lookout circular was also issued against him.