Lucknow: Woman doctor booked for attacking diya stall, pouring water on owner during Diwali

A woman doctor has been booked for allegedly attacking a roadside shop selling earthen lamps, and ruining all the items at the store in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area on Monday, said the police. The video of the woman destroying the stall during Diwali went viral on social media.

The incident took place after the accused, identified as Dr Anju Maurya, was purportedly angry with the vendors for setting up their diya shops in front of her house, reported The Indian Express. In the viral video, the woman can be seen attacking a shop with a mop and smashing all items.

Also Read | On Rishi Sunak, Shashi Tharoor wonders if India will ever have PM from minority community; gets trolled

राजधानी लखनऊ में गरीबों के पेट पर एक महिला ने डंडे चला दिए



गुस्से में सारे दीए तोड़ डाले, महिला पेशे से डॉक्टर बताई जा रही है pic.twitter.com/hvRuU13oiY — Bolta Uttar Pradesh (@boltaup) October 24, 2022

According to the SHO Gomti Nagar Dinesh Chandra, the woman said that she was facing several issues due to the stalls which had been set up in front of her residence, reported IE.

The woman, who is the daughter of a retired bureaucrat, had asked the complainant to shift the stall, as per the police. When the stall owner refused to listen, the woman, first, emptied a bucket of water on the complainant and on some of the decorative items and then, destroyed the diyas and other items in the shop, reported IE.

Also Read | UAPA invoked after terror angle emerges, NIA likely to take over probe



In the video, the stall owner is heard complaining, “Madam (the accused) barged into the shop with a water pipe and asked me to go from here. She then poured water on me and on the other items, and then kicked the diyas. I pleaded to her to give us some time to move the stall items into another vehicle, but she didn’t listen. She came out with a stick and a mop and attacked the shop.”



A senior official said that the stall was not erected in the doctor’s residence but opposite to it. Every year, few stalls are set up during this time, the cop further added, as reported by IE. The police said that they are investigating the incident, while the doctor has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 427 (mischief causing damage) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).