Lucknow: Man shot dead at Union minister Kaushal Kishore’s residence, son’s pistol found from spot

A man was shot dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Friday. A licensed pistol under the name of the minister’s son was recovered from the spot.

The deceased, Vinay Srivastava, was a friend of Kaushal Kishore’s son, Vikas Kishore, police said. The man was shot dead at around 4.15 am at Kishore’s Begaria village residence under the Thakurganj police station area.

DCP West, Lucknow, Rahul Raj said the dog squad, crime branch and forensic teams are at the spot for investigation.

Vikas Shrivastava, brother of the deceased said, “My brother Vinay Shrivastava has been killed at the residence of Union minister Kaushal Kishore. My brother was a friend of his son Vikas Kishore. Three people were present there when the incident took place but I don’t have any idea where was Vikas Kishore when the incident took place. His licensed revolver was recovered by police from the spot.”

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore assured support for the victim’s family and said the culprit will not be spared.

“This is a matter of investigation. Forensic teams and police have started the investigation. The person involved will not be spared. We are standing in support of the family members of the deceased. I have no idea who was at the residence when the incident took place,” he said.

Three people have been detained for interrogation and an investigation is underway, India Today reported.

