scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Lucknow: Man shot dead at Union minister Kaushal Kishore’s residence, son’s pistol found from spot

A man was shot dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s home in Lucknow. The man was a friend of the minister’s son.

Written by India News Desk
Lucknow: Man shot dead at Union minister Kaushal Kishore's residence, son's pistol found from spot
A man was murdered in Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's home on Friday. (File photo/ANI)

A man was shot dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Friday. A licensed pistol under the name of the minister’s son was recovered from the spot.

The deceased, Vinay Srivastava, was a friend of Kaushal Kishore’s son, Vikas Kishore, police said. The man was shot dead at around 4.15 am at Kishore’s Begaria village residence under the Thakurganj police station area.

Also Read: Gujarat man arrested for posing as ISRO scientist who worked on Chandrayaan-3 mission

Also Read

DCP West, Lucknow, Rahul Raj said the dog squad, crime branch and forensic teams are at the spot for investigation.

Vikas Shrivastava, brother of the deceased said, “My brother Vinay Shrivastava has been killed at the residence of Union minister Kaushal Kishore. My brother was a friend of his son Vikas Kishore. Three people were present there when the incident took place but I don’t have any idea where was Vikas Kishore when the incident took place. His licensed revolver was recovered by police from the spot.”

Also Read: Congress, BJP have similar stand on communalism, says Pinarayi Vijayan

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore assured support for the victim’s family and said the culprit will not be spared.

“This is a matter of investigation. Forensic teams and police have started the investigation. The person involved will not be spared. We are standing in support of the family members of the deceased. I have no idea who was at the residence when the incident took place,” he said.

Three people have been detained for interrogation and an investigation is underway, India Today reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Ex-President Kovind to head committee formed to work on ‘One Nation, One Election’

More Stories on
Lucknow

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 11:33 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS